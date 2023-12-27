Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 227 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,795,000 after acquiring an additional 276,413 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,306,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,626,597,000 after acquiring an additional 81,680 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,657,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,366,428,000 after acquiring an additional 110,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,262,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,826,000 after purchasing an additional 117,495 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,187. The company has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $165.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

