Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,930 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,559,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $69,130,000 after purchasing an additional 35,427 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 6,723 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast stock opened at $43.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.45. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

