Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 505 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $762.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $300.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $529.01 and a 1 year high of $771.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $672.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $667.80.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

