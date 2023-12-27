Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sempra by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sempra by 780.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra in the first quarter worth about $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sempra by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Sempra by 77.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.65.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $74.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.24 and a 200 day moving average of $71.94.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.