Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 88,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average of $49.39. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

