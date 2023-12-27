Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.7% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 49,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.6% in the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 17.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 9,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $82.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.77. The stock has a market cap of $109.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.