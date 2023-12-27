Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 33.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 16.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 84.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $602.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $542.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $512.64. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $423.06 and a 52 week high of $603.80. The company has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.50.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

