Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $516,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 47,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ECL stock opened at $198.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.16 and a 200-day moving average of $180.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.46 and a 12-month high of $201.62. The firm has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

