Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $570.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $585.86 and its 200-day moving average is $538.70. The stock has a market cap of $541.87 billion, a PE ratio of 103.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 target price (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.24.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

