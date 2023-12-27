Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,112,515,000 after purchasing an additional 578,699 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in MetLife by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 54,069,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,802,000 after purchasing an additional 486,544 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MetLife by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MetLife by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after purchasing an additional 418,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in MetLife by 6.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,585,000 after purchasing an additional 436,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $66.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $73.92.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

