Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 347 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AJG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,022 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $222.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.58. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $174.45 and a 52-week high of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.15%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

