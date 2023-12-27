Caprock Group LLC Acquires 32 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA stock opened at $477.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.12. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.