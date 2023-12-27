Caprock Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Caprock Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Biogen by 176,592.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,079,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,393,000 after buying an additional 2,078,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Biogen by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after buying an additional 691,843 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $86,216,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,263,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $351,385,000 after buying an additional 263,561 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.67.

BIIB opened at $260.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.41. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.86 and a 52-week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

