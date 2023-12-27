Caprock Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after buying an additional 254,263,405 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $62.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.16.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

