Caprock Group LLC Sells 7,849 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Caprock Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,849 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 76.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS opened at $195.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.52 and a 52-week high of $201.92.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.11.

Read Our Latest Report on Zoetis

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,883,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.