CashBackPro (CBP) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last week, CashBackPro has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for about $4.62 or 0.00010765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $471.31 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 4.58798598 USD and is up 3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,464,325.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

