CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CASI stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 95.24% and a negative return on equity of 110.90%. Equities analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

