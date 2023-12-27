Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Hits New 12-Month High at $298.79

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $298.79 and last traded at $297.34, with a volume of 377707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $295.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.78.

Caterpillar Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.27. The company has a market capitalization of $151.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

