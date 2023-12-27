Celestica (TSE:CLS) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.04

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$40.04 and last traded at C$39.31, with a volume of 112901 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Celestica from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Celestica from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Celestica Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$36.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 3.6679035 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celestica

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Phillips sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.15, for a total transaction of C$1,509,000.00. In other Celestica news, Senior Officer Jason Phillips sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.15, for a total transaction of C$1,509,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Yann Louis Etienvre sold 29,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.14, for a total value of C$805,868.02. Insiders have sold 163,051 shares of company stock worth $4,758,063 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

