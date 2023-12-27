Cencora (NYSE:COR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora (NYSE:COR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on COR. TheStreet raised Cencora from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cencora in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $198.67.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $204.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Cencora has a 12 month low of $147.48 and a 12 month high of $205.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $68.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cencora will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,374,072 shares of company stock valued at $268,391,472 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cencora

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cencora by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cencora by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,683,000 after buying an additional 317,207 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cencora by 7.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,002,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,122,000 after acquiring an additional 499,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cencora by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,493,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,514,000 after buying an additional 98,879 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

