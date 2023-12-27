Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CSSEP)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 56.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CSSEP opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $22.60.
About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
