Clarity Financial LLC Buys 161,225 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 106.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,225 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises 1.5% of Clarity Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 617.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $37.19. 2,032,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,415,820. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.00. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

