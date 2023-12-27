Clarity Financial LLC Buys 2,210 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,251 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DVN. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.24.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DVN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,412,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,988,200. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.18. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $66.96.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.