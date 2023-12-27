Clarity Financial LLC Buys New Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSL. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,968,000 after purchasing an additional 770,651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,122,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after purchasing an additional 680,339 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,139,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 513,285 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 705,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,937,000 after purchasing an additional 317,724 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,428. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average is $45.66. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $46.30.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $3.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.