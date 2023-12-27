Clarity Financial LLC Has $252,000 Stock Position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Clarity Financial LLC decreased its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,142,000 after buying an additional 44,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 382.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 799,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,453,000 after buying an additional 1,082,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after buying an additional 28,633 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 567,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after buying an additional 16,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 426,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter.

REM stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.28. 258,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $683.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.50.

About iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

