Clarity Financial LLC Has $7.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,113. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.03. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $112.36.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

