Clarity Financial LLC Has $73.79 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 911,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247,041 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 12.4% of Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $73,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,096,000 after acquiring an additional 408,702 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,105,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,269,000 after acquiring an additional 50,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $488,172,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.00. The company had a trading volume of 663,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,374,200. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.13. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

