Clarity Financial LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,380 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,488,714 shares of company stock valued at $543,747,320. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.47. 1,829,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,293,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.78. The firm has a market cap of $423.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

