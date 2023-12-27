Clarity Financial LLC Sells 169,304 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Clarity Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 97.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 169,304 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,093,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,184,515. The stock has a market cap of $123.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.39. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

