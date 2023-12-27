Clarity Financial LLC Sells 18,102 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Clarity Financial LLC lessened its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,102 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

CBRE Group Price Performance

NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $93.28. The stock had a trading volume of 157,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,133. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.92.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

