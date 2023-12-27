Clarity Financial LLC Sells 2,167 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Clarity Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,674 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 2.3% of Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 29,806 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.1 %

CVS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,665,126. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $101.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.64. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $93.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.