Clarity Financial LLC Sells 26,740 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Clarity Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26,740 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHK. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 57,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 10.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

BHK stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.98. The stock had a trading volume of 90,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,845. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $11.70.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. This is a boost from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

