Clarity Financial LLC Sells 31,994 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Clarity Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,820 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 31,994 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.7% of Clarity Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $2,805,000. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 31,693 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 19.3% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,138 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.49. 694,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,178,916. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $190.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Abbott Laboratories

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.