Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Claros Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 101.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Claros Mortgage Trust to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 185.2%.

Shares of NYSE CMTG opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 31.67 and a quick ratio of 31.67. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $16.98.

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $80.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.53 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 200.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 204.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMTG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Claros Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

