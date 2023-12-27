Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWEN. Bank of America upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Clearway Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Clearway Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in Clearway Energy by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.87.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.52). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.3964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 345.65%.

About Clearway Energy

(Get Free Report

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.