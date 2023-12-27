Coastline Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 29,430 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 6.3% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $221,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.45. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $176.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

