Coastline Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $177.52 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $179.50. The stock has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.72.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WM. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

