Coastline Trust Co Sells 196 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFQY. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VFQY opened at $127.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

