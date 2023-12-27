Coastline Trust Co Sells 220 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $310.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.00 and a 1-year high of $329.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.