Coastline Trust Co Sells 415 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.4% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.7% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 8,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.57.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.1 %

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $243.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $228.62 and a 52 week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.61%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

