Coastline Trust Co Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after buying an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,439,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,677,000 after buying an additional 2,377,625 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

Danaher Stock Up 0.5 %

DHR stock opened at $231.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $170.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.04. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $247.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

