Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives $77.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.60.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVLT

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commvault Systems

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $70,012.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $70,012.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Gary Merrill sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $65,664.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,294 shares in the company, valued at $6,330,325.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,371 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 7,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $80.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.05. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $80.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 23.96% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Free Report

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.