Compound (COMP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $99.42 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Compound has a total market cap of $516.70 million and $99.42 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Compound has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $64.11 or 0.00148959 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00047513 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00026890 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005522 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000139 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002290 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,059,643 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,059,633.81069892 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 60.78635435 USD and is up 7.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 437 active market(s) with $91,794,490.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.