Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTG opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.95 million, a PE ratio of 350.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $71.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.14 million. Analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Computer Task Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Computer Task Group during the third quarter worth $372,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 33.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,751,000 after buying an additional 186,136 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Computer Task Group during the third quarter worth $2,069,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Computer Task Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Computer Task Group during the third quarter worth $1,985,000. 49.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

