Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Computer Task Group Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CTG opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.95 million, a PE ratio of 350.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $71.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.14 million. Analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Computer Task Group
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Computer Task Group
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.