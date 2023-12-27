Contrasting Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) & Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) and Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Delek Logistics Partners pays an annual dividend of $4.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Ampol pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Delek Logistics Partners pays out 124.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ampol pays out 9.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Delek Logistics Partners has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Delek Logistics Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Delek Logistics Partners and Ampol’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delek Logistics Partners $1.04 billion 1.80 $159.05 million $3.37 12.67 Ampol N/A N/A N/A $1.84 13.15

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Delek Logistics Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Ampol. Delek Logistics Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ampol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

12.6% of Delek Logistics Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Ampol shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Delek Logistics Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Delek Logistics Partners and Ampol, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delek Logistics Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ampol 0 0 1 0 3.00

Delek Logistics Partners presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.51%. Given Delek Logistics Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Delek Logistics Partners is more favorable than Ampol.

Profitability

This table compares Delek Logistics Partners and Ampol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delek Logistics Partners 14.18% -118.19% 8.67% Ampol N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Delek Logistics Partners beats Ampol on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties. The Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling segment includes refined products terminals and pipelines in Texas, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. This segment provides marketing services for the refined products and terminalling services at refined products terminals to independent third parties. The Storage and Transportation segment comprises tanks, offloading facilities, trucks, and ancillary assets, which provide crude oil, intermediate, and refined products transportation and storage services. The Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures segment owns a portion of three joint ventures that have constructed separate crude oil pipeline systems and related ancillary assets, which serves third parties and subsidiaries primarily in the Permian Basin and Gulf Coast regions. Delek Logistics GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Delek Logistics Partners, LP was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. Delek Logistics Partners, LP operates as a subsidiary of Delek US Holdings, Inc.

About Ampol

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, Z Energy, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores. The Fuels and Infrastructure segment wholesales fuels and lubricant supplies. The Z Energy segment includes fuel offerings in the New Zealand market. It distributes its products through depots, terminals, pipelines, and service station sites. The company sells fuels to various customers in defence, mining, transport, marine, agriculture, aviation, and other commercial sectors. The company was formerly known as Caltex Australia Limited and changed its name to Ampol Limited in May 2020. Ampol Limited was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Australia.

