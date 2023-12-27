Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Buys 14,826 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 208.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,826 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,258,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,287,000 after purchasing an additional 15,621 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 10.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 24,509 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,384.6% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 34.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 15,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth approximately $3,303,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Matthew J. Jansen purchased 11,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $497,862.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,235.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,256.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,947 shares in the company, valued at $584,100.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew J. Jansen purchased 11,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $497,862.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 59,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,235.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,288 shares of company stock worth $715,604 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.71 and its 200-day moving average is $54.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.97 and a 52-week high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

