Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Has $1.77 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 154.8% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,414,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,530,000 after purchasing an additional 859,301 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 263.7% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,098,000 after purchasing an additional 668,305 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,091,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,461,000 after purchasing an additional 640,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $312.57. The company had a trading volume of 211,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,484. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $314.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.