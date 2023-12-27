Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Has $2.18 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.1% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 37,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.4% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of UPS traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.51. The stock had a trading volume of 550,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,389. The company has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

