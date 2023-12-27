Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Has $5.18 Million Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 375,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Primo Water accounts for about 2.6% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,600,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth $22,126,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 475.4% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,400 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,066 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PRMW stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $15.24. 113,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $622.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.31 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 5.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. CIBC raised Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Primo Water from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

