Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Reduces Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,727 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 4.3% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $2,801,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,742,992,000 after buying an additional 10,564,117 shares during the period. Softbank Group CORP. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the second quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,019,677,000 after buying an additional 3,566,400 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 75,125.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,378,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $469,256,000 after buying an additional 3,373,884 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $333,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $14,238,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,839 shares in the company, valued at $72,275,744.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,672 shares of company stock valued at $27,911,403. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.00. 1,462,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,228,239. The company has a market cap of $182.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $161.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

